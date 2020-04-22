|
Evelyn Charlotte Slater, nee Sachs, 92, Washington, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Evelyn was born Oct 7, 1927, in Flint Hill, to Victor Sachs and wife Ida, nee Menton. Evelyn was united in holy matrimony to Monroe Slater Aug. 19, 1950, in Pratt, Kan., and the marriage was blessed with six children.
Evelyn was a homemaker and enjoyed a successful career as a nurse's aide. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies throughout her life that included quilting, playing games, especially bingo in later years, praying the rosary, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A devout Catholic, Evelyn was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Washington.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph Slater and wife Sharon, Mexico, Mo., David Slater and wife Vicki, Swiss, and Carl Slater and wife Devona, Leawood, Kan.; one daughter, Karen Bridgeman and husband John, Union; two sisters, Margaret Steinmann, Orchard Farm, and Mary Jane Green and husband David, Alton, Ill.; sister-in-law, Darlene Sachs, Montgomery City; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many dear friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband; one son, William Slater and wife Charlotte, nee Nichols; one daughter, Mary Helen Slater; one grandson, Stephen Slater; her parents; four brothers, Gregory, Alfred "Fritz," Elmer "Pete" and Lester Sachs; and one sister, Alice Schroeder.
A private graveside service and burial were held Monday, April 20, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington, with the Rev. James Theby officiating. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Evelyn Slater to the Our Lady of Lourdes School Scholarship Fund.
The Slater family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 22, 2020