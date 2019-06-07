|
A funeral service for Evelyn Eads, 95, Union, will be Monday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Midlawn Cemetery, Union.
Visitation will be Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Eads died Thursday, June 6, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Norman Eads and wife Kay, Union, and Hershell Eads and wife Gwen, Beaufort; daughter-in-law, Patricia Eads, Leslie other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 7, 2019
