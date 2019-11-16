|
|
Everett Eugene Tate, 73, Pacific, formerly of Mountain View, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in St. Louis.
Everett was born Nov. 8, 1946, to Glen and Fern (Weller) Tate, in Mountain View. Everett loved life and being the life of the party. He never met a stranger and loved to just stop and talk to people. He was a trucker for 30-plus years, and retired to enjoy time with his family. He enjoyed cooking, smoking any kind of meat, reading books, shooting guns, water skiing and riding motorcycles. He served our country in the Navy, and was very proud to be a veteran. Everett loved a lot of things, but most of all he loved his family more than anything. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Everett is survived by his wife, Zelma; children, Kevin Tate (Sheila), Travis Tate (Tami) and Jessica Tate (Gavin); brothers, Robert Tate Sr. (Debra), Ted Tate (Nene) and Roy Tate (Sunshine); sisters, Glenna Davis and Sherri Terrill (Jim); eight grandchildren, Austin, Megan, Marissa, Haley, Alec, Dylan, Jaxon and Alivia; and two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Owen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Fern.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Yarber Mortuary Chapel, Mountain View. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Birch Tree.
Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
The Tate family is being served by Yarber Mortuary, Mountain View.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 16, 2019