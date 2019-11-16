Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yarber Mortuary
621 E 5Th St
Mountain View, MO 65548
(417) 934-1234
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Yarber Mortuary
621 E 5Th St
Mountain View, MO 65548
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Yarber Mortuary
621 E 5Th St
Mountain View, MO 65548
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett E. Tate


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett Eugene Tate, 73, Pacific, formerly of Mountain View, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in St. Louis.

Everett was born Nov. 8, 1946, to Glen and Fern (Weller) Tate, in Mountain View. Everett loved life and being the life of the party. He never met a stranger and loved to just stop and talk to people. He was a trucker for 30-plus years, and retired to enjoy time with his family. He enjoyed cooking, smoking any kind of meat, reading books, shooting guns, water skiing and riding motorcycles. He served our country in the Navy, and was very proud to be a veteran. Everett loved a lot of things, but most of all he loved his family more than anything. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

Everett is survived by his wife, Zelma; children, Kevin Tate (Sheila), Travis Tate (Tami) and Jessica Tate (Gavin); brothers, Robert Tate Sr. (Debra), Ted Tate (Nene) and Roy Tate (Sunshine); sisters, Glenna Davis and Sherri Terrill (Jim); eight grandchildren, Austin, Megan, Marissa, Haley, Alec, Dylan, Jaxon and Alivia; and two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Owen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Fern.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Yarber Mortuary Chapel, Mountain View. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m.

Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Birch Tree.

Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.

The Tate family is being served by Yarber Mortuary, Mountain View.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -