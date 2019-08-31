|
Fannie Walters, nee Bowyer, 71, Richwoods, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her home.
Fannie was born Oct. 27, 1947, in Port Clinton, Ohio, daughter of the late Leslie W. and Florence Bowyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Walters, and two sisters, Elizabeth Moyreah Knodel and Carol Lee Nesbitt.
Fannie is survived by her children, daughter, Stacy (Pete) Bay-Thebeau, son, Robert D. (Erlina) Bay, and daughter, Cheri (Gene) Arnold; stepchildren, Dee Dee (Herb) Conn, Missy (Keith) Kauble, Jimmy (Jennifer) Walters, and Jackie (Alan) Walters; sisters, Darla (Paul) Fisher, Marcia Chaffin, Bertha Gracely, and Janet (Harold) Skinner; brother, Leslie H. (Kathy) Bowyer; nine grandchildren; and 10 greatgrandchildren.
Fannie was very strong in her faith, accepting the Lord as her Savior, and attended United Pentecostal Church in Potosi. She had a great spirit and outgoing personality. She loved spending time with family and friends, working crossword puzzles, and tending to her houseplants. She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and retired from Lutheran Memorial Home, in Sandusky, Ohio.
Arrangements were under the direction of Mahn Funeral Home, De Soto.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 31, 2019