A funeral service for Fatma Abbit, nee Colak, 76, Union, will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Anaconda Community Cemetery, St. Clair
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Abbit died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Abbit, Union; three sons, Bat Abbit, Oakland. Calif., Jad Abbit and wife Brianna, Virginia Beach, Va., and Jay Abbit, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; one daughter, Ses Green and husband Richard, Little Rock, Ark.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 8, 2019