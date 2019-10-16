|
Fatma Abbit, nee Colak, 76, Union, departed this life Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Washington.
Fatma was born April 9, 1943, in Yalova, Turkey, daughter of Mustafa and Serife Colak, nee Maric. On Dec. 26, 1966, she was united in marriage to James Henry Abbit, known to most as Jim, and four children came to bless this union.
After growing up on a farm in Turkey, Fatma married Jim, and spent 18 years as a devoted military wife, often moving her family to another military base each year. After Jim's retirement, they made their home in Union. Fatma enjoyed visiting Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Union. Fatma was employed at Walmart in Union, as a stocker for 10 years. She also spent a great deal of time volunteering at Immaculate Conception School, where her children attended. She was a very talented lady, and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidering and doing macrame. She also decorated cakes for her family's special occasions. The baklava she made was one of the family favorites. She also enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens. Fatma liked to go swimming with the family and was a big fan of Dolly Parton. What meant most to her was time spent with her family. The many precious memories they shared will forever live in their hearts.
Fatma is survived by her husband, Jim Abbit, Union; her sons, Bat Abbit and significant other Graham Lustig, Oakland, Calif., Jad Abbit and wife Brianna, Virginia Beach, Va., and Jay Abbit and significant other Mitch Pizik, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; her daughter, Ses Green and husband Richard, Little Rock, Ark.; three sisters-in-law, Lutfiye Durumcolak, Yalova, Turkey, Mary Rose Abbit Davis, St. Clair, and Virginia Abbit, Union; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mustafa and Serife Colak; her brother, Burhan Colak; and her sister, Reyhan Colak.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Joe Post officiating.
Interment was in Anaconda Community Cemetery, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to Anaconda Community Cemetery.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 16, 2019