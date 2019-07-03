Ferdinand "Ferd" Leslie Bopp, 92, Union, died at home with his family by his side Saturday, June 22, 2019.



He is survived by his brother, Dr. Raymond K. Bopp, M.D., Storrs, Conn.; his former wife, Arlette Bopp; his daughter, Tina Elizabeth Bopp, Largo, Fla.; two sons, Guy Stephen Bopp and Christopher Leslie Bopp, both of Fenton; granddaughter, Lindsey Victoria Bopp, Fenton; grandson, Danny Bopp and wife Heather, St. Louis; and two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Evelyn.



Mr. Bopp was born March 14, 1927, in Kirkwood. Mr. Bopp graduated from Kirkwood High School and joined the U.S. Navy. He earned a bachelor's degree in math and physics from Valparaiso University. He married Arlette A. Schramm of Kirkwood, in 1951. Mr. Bopp co-founded Color Associates, Inc., a commercial prepress printing company in St. Louis. The company counted some of St. Louis'? largest companies as its clients. He represented printing industry management and owners in negotiating labor contracts with the Graphic Artists International Union Local 505. He served on The International Lithographers Pension Trust Fund. He retired to Union in 1992. He will be missed by family and friends. Published in The Missourian on July 3, 2019