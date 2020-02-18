Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Fern Smith

Fern Smith Obituary
A funeral service for Fern Smith, nee Dixon, 90, Cuba, Mo. formerly of St. Clair, was held Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation was Sunday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Smith died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Courtois, St. James, and Norma Plymale and husband Robert, Leasburg; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 18, 2020
