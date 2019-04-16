|
All services for infant Finley Rain Rivera-Thomas, Union, will be private.
Finley died Thursday, April 11, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Donald and Jessica Rivera-Thomas, Union; four siblings, Gabriel Rivera, Olivia Rivera-Thomas, Hannah Thomas, and Matthew Thomas; her grandparents, Carla Rivera, Union, and Barb Thomas, Jonesburg; other relatives and many family friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 16, 2019
