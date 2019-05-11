April 22, 2019 -



Florante Angeles Repaso was born in the Barrio of Larap (near Cine), Municipality of Jose Pa?ganiban, Province of Camarines Norte, Philippines. He was the second born to Romualdo and Librada Repaso. He went to medical school at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) where he met lifelong friends and the love of his life, Grace de Guzman. Shortly after graduation, they were married in the Philippines, and then set their sights on finding employment as physicians in the U.S. He spent over 43 years practicing medicine as a surgeon and general practitioner in the town of Sullivan (Missouri Baptist Hospital) and Cuba, Mo. He traveled back and forth from St. Louis, to Henderson, Nev., where he and Grace would eventually build a beautiful home to retire in, surrounded by friends. Our dear father, husband, brother and Lolo (grandfather) had a zest for life who could tell the best jokes to his friends, patients and family. He touched the lives of everyone who met him. His greatest love in life was being with his family, friends and playing golf.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Romualdo Repaso and Librada Angeles Repaso. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dr. Grace Repaso; son, Jay (Tammy) Repaso; daughters, Lori (Randy) Brinkmann, Liza (John) Horton, and Luanne (Steven) Manz; and loving Lolo of 14 grandchildren, Addy, Katie, Lilly, Matthew, Ben, Alex, Ella, Gracie, Ethan, Henry, Jackson, Liam, Vincent and Lucas. He is also survived by his siblings, Romeo Repaso, Luzviminda (Jose) Santos, Violeta (Felipe) Juan, Angelita (Tony) Bolinao and Alex (Terry) Repaso.



Donations in honor of Dr. Florante A. Repaso may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Building Fund, 2300 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV 89052 or online at www.sfahdnv.org/building-campaign-1.



A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington. Published in The Missourian on May 11, 2019