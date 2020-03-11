|
|
Florence "Audrey" Bodlovic, nee Kimme, 89, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Audrey, daughter of the late Benjamin William and Ezelda Myrtle Kimme, was born June 9, 1930, in St. Louis. Audrey was united in marriage to the late Frank August Bodlovic, in 1947. They shared their life together for 68 years until his passing in December 2015.
She loved to do paintings when she was younger for enjoyment. Audrey was involved in the Catholic church at different parishes in her life. She found herself in charge of the R.C.I.A. Rite while living in Kenmore, Wash.
The couple was blessed with four children, Frank William (Janet), Angela Gay (Richard Bollwerk), Sydney Lynn (Gregory Muenster), and Christopher Joseph (Carol); 12 grandchildren; and 21 greatgrandchildren. Audrey is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Kimme, and her children, and many other dear, extended family members.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Frank August; her parents; brothers, William Kimme and Daniel Kimme; sister-in-law, Judy Kimme; grandson, Daniel Richard Bollwerk; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Raimondo.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson, Washington.
A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the Knights of Columbus Siesl Council 1121.
The Bodlovic family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 11, 2020