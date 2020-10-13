A funeral service for Floyd Carver, 81, Robertsville, will be Thursday, Oct. 15, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, at 7 p.m.

A private committal will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held Thursday, from 4 p.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Carver passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

He is survived by four sons, Steve Carver and wife Cissy, St. Clair, Scott Carver and wife Beverly, Pacific, Jeffry Carver and wife Debbie, Dittmer, and Matthew Carver and wife Esther, House Springs; four daughters, Denise Bradford and significant other Perry, St. Clair, Lisa Turner, Potosi, Pamela Johnson and husband Steve, Sullivan, and Karen Lamar and husband Ralph, Festus; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

