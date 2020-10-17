Floyd David Carver, 81, Robertsville, departed this life Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by the love of his family.



Floyd was born June 21, 1939, in McGee, the son of Jesse Edward Carver and wife Irene, nee Jaco. As a young man, he was united in marriage and blessed to have six children. On Feb. 14, 1987, he was united in marriage to Linda Diane Turner, nee Crossen, and their families were joined as one. Linda joined Floyd in heaven Oct. 8, 2020.



For the last 18 years of his working career, Floyd was employed as a mechanic by the Franklin County Highway Department in Union. He was an outdoorsman at heart and loved to go hunting and fishing. His passion was riding horses, and in recent years spent many hours camping and trail riding on his walking horses. Nothing made him happier than the time he spent with his children and grandchildren, as each of them held a special place in his heart.



Floyd is survived by eight children, Floyd Steven Carver, known to most as Steve, and wife Cissy, St. Clair, David Scott Carver, known to most as Scott, and wife Beverly, Pacific, Denise Bradford and significant other Perry, St. Clair, Jeffry Carver and wife Debbie, Dittmer, Lisa Turner, Potosi, Pamela Johnson and husband Steve, Sullivan, Karen Lamar and husband Ralph, Festus, and Matthew Carver and wife Esther, House Springs; two sisters, Edna Sanders and husband T.J., St. Peters, and Beulah Clubbs, Florida state; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Irene Carver, and four siblings, Fred, Chester and Gene Carver, and Vetta Dean Clubbs.



Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with Deacon Terry Sanders officiating.



A private committal will be held at a later date at New Hope McGee Cemetery, McGee.



Memorials may be made to the New Hope McGee Cemetery Fund, HC2, Box 140, McGee, MO 63763 or Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, 480 Joseph's Road, Union, MO 63084.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





