Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
View Map
Floyd "Fitz" Fitzgerald

Floyd "Fitz" Fitzgerald Obituary
A memorial celebration sharing the life of Floyd "Fitz" Fitzgerald, 81, Union, will be held Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Fitzgerald passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Stuart Fitzgerald, Oologah, Okla.; one daughter, Melodie Klenke, Union; three stepsons, Jay Leroney and wife Janean, Beaufort, Mike Leroney, Union, and Mark Leroney, Dittmer; many other relatives and friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 17, 2019
