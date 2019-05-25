Floyd "Fitz" Fitzgerald, 81, Union, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.



Fitz, son of the late Emmett Fitzgerald and wife Lillian, nee Ferguson, was born Feb. 10, 1938, in Centaur Station. Fitz graduated from Eureka High School and went on to serve in the Army, from 1955 to 1958. He was united in marriage to Shirley, nee Parmentier, in 1976, and they made their home in Union. Fitz was employed as an inspector for the Department of Agriculture, Department of Weights and Measures, and he retired from there in 2005. He also was a local businessman who owned Audio Service/Radio Shack for many years in Union. Fitz was a volunteer E.M.T. for the Union Ambulance District, an alderman in Union, an election judge, and helped establish the County Seat Senior Center in Union. He was a huge fan of NASCAR and would attend as many events as possible. In his spare time, Fitz also enjoyed gardening, birdwatching and doing jigsaw puzzles.



Fitz is survived by one daughter, Melodie Klenke, Union; one son, Stuart Fitzgerald, Oologah, Okla.; and three stepsons, Jay Leroney and wife Janean, Beaufort, Mike Leroney, Union, and Mark Leroney, Dittmer. He also is survived by six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Parmentier and wife Betty, and Dale Parmentier and wife Jean, all of Washington; and two sisters-in-law, Janet Myers and husband Gerard, Owensville, and Karen Myers, St. Clair.



A memorial celebration sharing the life of Fitz was held Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the County Seat Senior Center.



The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on May 25, 2019