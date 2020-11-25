- 1934 - 2020 -



Forrest Dale "Rusty" Dieckhaus, 86, Union, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Union.



Rusty was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Augusta, to Eugene "Jimmie" Dieckhaus and wife Mae, nee Hotmer. He grew up and received his education in Augusta, and graduated from Augusta High School.



Rusty proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years and then served in the U.S. Army, where he worked as a field radio repairman.



Rusty was united in marriage to Joyce Frankenberg Aug. 18, 1956, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington. The couple made their home in Washington, and moved to Union in 1960. The marriage was blessed with two children.



Rusty worked at McDonnell-Douglas for many years as an electrical inspector. He later worked as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Marthasville, until his retirement in 1999. Throughout his life, Rusty was actively involved in his community. He was one of the first volunteer members of the Union Ambulance District and one of the first to complete his EMT certification for the district.



Rusty was a life member of VFW Post 2661 in Washington and American Legion Post 297 in Union. He also was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.



Rusty is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce Dieckhaus, Union; one son, James Dieckhaus, Union; one daughter, Chris Dieckhaus, Union; godchild, Dr. Kevin Dieckhaus and wife Dr. Susan Dieckhaus, Southington, Conn.; one sister-in-law, Betty Harre and husband Ken, St. Louis; nieces; nephews; other relatives; neighbors and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Buddie Dieckhaus; parents-in-law, Aloys and Anna, nee Bolte, Frankenberg; four brothers-in-law, Allen, Kenny, Glenn and Richard Frankenberg; and three sisters-in-law, Ruthie Dieckhaus, Mary, Connie and Lorraine Frankenberg.



A private graveside service and burial, with full military honors, were held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, with the Rev. Joe Post officiating.



The Dieckhaus family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Mercy Hospice care team.



Memorial donations may be made to Franklin County Honor Flight.



The Dieckhaus family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





