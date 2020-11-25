1/2
Forrest D. Dieckhaus
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Forrest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
- 1934 - 2020 -

Forrest Dale "Rusty" Dieckhaus, 86, Union, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Union.

Rusty was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Augusta, to Eugene "Jimmie" Dieckhaus and wife Mae, nee Hotmer. He grew up and received his education in Augusta, and graduated from Augusta High School.

Rusty proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years and then served in the U.S. Army, where he worked as a field radio repairman.

Rusty was united in marriage to Joyce Frankenberg Aug. 18, 1956, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington. The couple made their home in Washington, and moved to Union in 1960. The marriage was blessed with two children.

Rusty worked at McDonnell-Douglas for many years as an electrical inspector. He later worked as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Marthasville, until his retirement in 1999. Throughout his life, Rusty was actively involved in his community. He was one of the first volunteer members of the Union Ambulance District and one of the first to complete his EMT certification for the district.

Rusty was a life member of VFW Post 2661 in Washington and American Legion Post 297 in Union. He also was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.

Rusty is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce Dieckhaus, Union; one son, James Dieckhaus, Union; one daughter, Chris Dieckhaus, Union; godchild, Dr. Kevin Dieckhaus and wife Dr. Susan Dieckhaus, Southington, Conn.; one sister-in-law, Betty Harre and husband Ken, St. Louis; nieces; nephews; other relatives; neighbors and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Buddie Dieckhaus; parents-in-law, Aloys and Anna, nee Bolte, Frankenberg; four brothers-in-law, Allen, Kenny, Glenn and Richard Frankenberg; and three sisters-in-law, Ruthie Dieckhaus, Mary, Connie and Lorraine Frankenberg.

A private graveside service and burial, with full military honors, were held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, with the Rev. Joe Post officiating.

The Dieckhaus family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Mercy Hospice care team.

Memorial donations may be made to Franklin County Honor Flight.

The Dieckhaus family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oltmann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved