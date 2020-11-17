1/
Forrest "Rusty" Dieckhaus
Funeral services for Forrest "Rusty" Dieckhaus, 86, Union, will be private.
Burial, with full military honors, also will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Mr. Dieckhaus passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Dieckhaus, nee Frankenberg, Union; one son, James Dieckhaus, Union; one daughter, Chris Dieckhaus, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
