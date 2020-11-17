Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral services for Forrest "Rusty" Dieckhaus, 86, Union, will be private.

Burial, with full military honors, also will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Mr. Dieckhaus passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Dieckhaus, nee Frankenberg, Union; one son, James Dieckhaus, Union; one daughter, Chris Dieckhaus, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



