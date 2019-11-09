|
Frances Irene Vollertsen, nee Meyer, 80, New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at New Haven Care Center.
Frances was born June 20, 1939, in New Haven, daughter of the late Walter Herman Meyer and wife Norma Leona, nee Riechers. She was united in marriage to James John Vollertsen Nov. 29, 1959, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven. James preceded her in death Nov. 6, 2007.
Frances was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven. She worked as a clerk for 53 years at Pratt's Pharmacy in New Haven.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Vollertsen, New Haven; son, Michael Vollertsen and wife Jean, Washington; three sisters, Ruth Wiemann, JoAnn Hasty and Sharon Lias, all of New Haven; brother, Ray Meyer, St. Louis; two grandchildren, Sarah Page and Laura Vollertsen; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Sophia Page; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Vollertsen; parents, Walter and Norma Meyer; and sister, Jeanette.
Visitation was held Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, where funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. David Poe officiating.
Burial followed at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Haven.
Memorials may be given to Toys for Tots or the , in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
The family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 9, 2019