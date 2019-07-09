Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
108 South Second Street
Owensville, MO 65066
(573) 437-2155
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. Blackwell

Send Flowers
Frances L. Blackwell Obituary
A memorial service for Frances Louise Blackwell, 77, Gerald, was held Tuesday, July 9, at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Owensville.
Mrs. Blackwell died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Blackwell, Gerald; four sons, Robert Schebaum and wife Kathy, Fulton, Billy R. Blackwell Jr. and wife Cathy, Union, Tom Blackwell and wife Jennifer, Greenbrier, Tenn., and Sean Blackwell, Union; one daughter, Deanna Halloran and husband Sean, Arnold; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.