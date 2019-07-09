|
A memorial service for Frances Louise Blackwell, 77, Gerald, was held Tuesday, July 9, at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Owensville.
Mrs. Blackwell died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Blackwell, Gerald; four sons, Robert Schebaum and wife Kathy, Fulton, Billy R. Blackwell Jr. and wife Cathy, Union, Tom Blackwell and wife Jennifer, Greenbrier, Tenn., and Sean Blackwell, Union; one daughter, Deanna Halloran and husband Sean, Arnold; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on July 9, 2019