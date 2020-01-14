Home

Francis H. Sullentrup Obituary
A funeral Mass for Francis H. Sullentrup, 90, Krakow, was held Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was Sunday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Sullentrup died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, Mark Sullentrup, Washington, and Dennis Sullentrup and wife Heather, Krakow; one daughter, Donna Straatmann and husband Brian, Krakow; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 14, 2020
