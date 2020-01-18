|
|
Francis Herman Sullentrup, 90, Krakow, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 3, 1930, in Krakow, to Frank Sullentrup and wife Mathilda, nee Schroeder. Francis received his education at St. Gertrude Grade School in Krakow, and worked on the family farm from a very young age. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from Sept. 9, 1952, to Aug. 17, 1954. He attained the rank of corporal.
Francis was united in holy matrimony to Doralice Voss Oct. 22, 1966, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington, and their marriage was blessed with three children. The couple made their home on the Sullentrup family farm in Krakow.
As a farmer, Francis spent most of his time taking care of his cows, but he also enjoyed tending to his blackberry patch and spending time with his grandchildren. He was skilled in the kitchen and enjoyed cooking. In his younger years, Francis and his wife enjoyed dancing at Straatmann Park. He was a lifelong member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow, and a member of V.F.W. Post 2661, Washington.
He is survived by two sons, Mark Sullentrup, Washington, and Dennis Sullentrup and wife Heather, Krakow; one daughter, Donna Straatmann and husband Brian, Krakow; one sister, Margaret Engemann, Washington; six grandchildren, Grace, Joel, Anna and Jack Sullentrup, Owen and Will Straatmann; other relatives and many dear friends.
Francis was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and three sisters, Bernice Nowak, Delores Lanau and Patrice Reuber.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow, with the Rev. Carl Scheble officiating.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Francis Sullentrup to V.F.W. Post 2661 or Masses.
The Sullentrup family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 18, 2020