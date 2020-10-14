Francis Joseph "Sonny" Alfermann, 84, Washington, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, knowing the love of his family and friends.



He was born in Washington, Jan. 12, 1936, as the third oldest in a family of seven children of Rudolph and Clara Alfermann. He attended St. Francis Borgia Grade and High School and graduated in 1954.



Sonny retired from Eckelkamp Electric and was a proud member of IBEW Local 1. He was a lifetime member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Parish, fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus and member of Elks Lodge 1559 in Washington.



Over the years he has had several hobbies, but most important were his years raising and showing quarter horses and his friendships created on the golf course. In recent years he showed by example how to keep love alive while visiting his wife of 60 years at Cedarcrest Manor until her death in 2018, and how to accept life's challenges since then.



He is survived by his children, Shelly Meyer and husband Jerry, Chad Alfermann, all of Washington, Trisha Alfermann, Chicago, Ill., and Staci Harris and husband Robert, Annandale, Va.; siblings, Gen Garbs and husband Gus, Dennis and wife Barb, all of Washington, and Kathy Eikermann and husband Don, Texas state; sister-in-law, Barb Alfermann, Washington; grandchildren, Melissa Heitmann and husband Jason, Washington, Jeremy Meyer and wife Kristin, Salem, Ore., Cory Alfermann, Washington, and Jessica Bieker and husband Nate, Union; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Joseph Heitmann, both of Washington, Rylee, Izyc and Mavryc Bieker, all of Union, and Harrison Meyer, Salem, Ore.; and in-laws, Audrey Ruether, Washington, Annette Ruether, Union, Steven Ruether and wife Gail, Dan Ruether, and Les Ruether and wife Ann, all of Washington.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Alice Alfermann; son, Rick Alfermann; parents, Rudolph and Clara Alfermann; siblings, Rose Miller and husband Roy, Ruth Ann Schriewer and husband Wayne, and Rich Alfermann; and in-laws, Hugo and Elfrieda Ruether, Carl Ruether, Hook Ruether, Jim Ruether, Ron Ruether, Rich Ruether and Cheryl Ruether.



Visitation was held Sunday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A memorial Mass was held Monday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.



Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Borgia Church or St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.



The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller, Washington.





