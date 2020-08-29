Francis V. Meyer, 93, Washington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home.
Francis was born in New Haven, Feb. 26, 1927. He was a member of New Haven Assumption Catholic Parish until he moved to Washington in 1994. Francis then joined St. Francis Borgia Parish, where he was a current parishioner.
He spent the majority of his work life driving for Scheer Transfer out of New Haven, and then for a short time with Beaufort Transfer. Once Francis left the transportation field, he worked at Walmart assembling bicycles or wherever needed. He was a member of Teamsters, Local 600; American Legion Post 366, New Haven, where he was past vice commander; and VFW Post 2661, Washington.
Francis' wife, Josephine, family and home were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Josephine Meyer, nee Lackman; son, Jerry Meyer and wife Shelly, Washington; daughter, Karla Meyer, Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren, Melissa Heitmann and husband Jason, Washington, Jeremy Meyer and wife Kristin, Salem, Ore., Laura Ann Gryder and Trace Francis Meyer, both of Albuquerque, N.M.; great-grandsons, Nathan Heitmann, Joseph Heitmann, both of Washington, and Harrison Meyer, Salem, Ore.; and sister-in-law, Theresa Carroll and husband Jim, Burlingame, Kan.
Francis was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janet Meyer; his parents, Clemence and Laura (Kraft) Meyer, New Haven; siblings, Elfrieda Wolfe and husband Virgil, Wilbert "Buster" Meyer and wife Marian, and Rita Winkelmann and husband Rudy; and in-laws, Tony Lackman and wife Aurea, Rose Schnauss and husband Mark, Bill Lackman, Katie Meyer and husband Bob, Stephen Lackman and wife Marlene, Mary Stewart and husband Chuck, Julie Lackman and Hedwig Lackman.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A memorial Mass will be Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. at Assumption Parish in New Haven.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Borgia Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.