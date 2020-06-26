Frank Gudermuth
A funeral service for Frank Gudermuth, 63, Union, will be Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Gudermuth died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
He is survived by his significant other, Bea Naegelin, other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
