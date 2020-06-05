A celebration of life for Frank Hartzell, 83, Marthasville, will be held Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 19320 Hartzell Lane, Marthasville.

Mr. Hartzell died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hartzell, Marthasville; two sons, Mark Hartzell and wife Holly, and Craig Hartzell and wife Vicki, all of Marthasville; two daughters, Lisa Whitaker, Carthage, and Mary Elizabeth Isenogle and husband John, Marthasville; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



