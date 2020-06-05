Frank Hartzell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A celebration of life for Frank Hartzell, 83, Marthasville, will be held Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 19320 Hartzell Lane, Marthasville.
Mr. Hartzell died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hartzell, Marthasville; two sons, Mark Hartzell and wife Holly, and Craig Hartzell and wife Vicki, all of Marthasville; two daughters, Lisa Whitaker, Carthage, and Mary Elizabeth Isenogle and husband John, Marthasville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved