Frank Hartzell
1936 - 2020
- 1936 - 2020 -

Frank Hartzell, 83, Marthasville, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.

Frank, son of the late Roy Hartzell and wife Mary Dorothy, nee Hughes, was born Dec. 6, 1936, in St. Louis. On Feb. 16, 1957, Frank married Patricia Lewis, in St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hartzell, Marthasville; his children, Mark Hartzell and wife Holly, Craig Hartzell and wife Vicki, all of Marthasville, Lisa Whitaker, Carthage, and Mary Elizabeth Isenogle and husband John, Marthasville; siblings, Roy Hartzell Jr., Jim Hartzell, both of California state, and Marilyn Liesman, St. Louis; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, William and Charles Hartzell.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life for family and friends, Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to remember the amazing life that Frank Hartzell had. The event will be at 19320 Hartzell Lane, Marthasville, MO 63357. Phone 636-390-8775 for details.

Donations to Loving Hearts Food Outreach,Washington, http://www.lovinghearts

outreach.org/WaysToGive.html

would be appreciated, as that is a place that Frank and Pat are involved with and care about deeply.

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
10:00 - 04:00 PM
9320 Hartzell Lane
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
