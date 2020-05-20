|
J. Homan Jr.
- 1939 - 2020 -
Frank "Jerry" Jerome Homan Jr., 80, Gerald, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Jerry, son of the late Louis Trampe and wife Marie, nee Helgan, and the late Frank Homan, was born Aug. 11, 1939, in St. Louis. He received his education at Salem Lutheran School in Black Jack. Jerry served in the U.S. Army, from 1961 to 1964. He was united in marriage to Patricia Clark June 12, 1965, at Salem Lutheran Church in Black Jack. The couple made their home in St. Louis, and in 1994, moved to Gerald. One daughter blessed their marriage.
Jerry worked in the automotive collision repair industry, doing body work, later moving up to manager, and eventually owning his own collision repair shop, ^Homan's Auto Body, Edwardsville, Mo. He retired in 1998. He was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church in Black Jack. Jerry loved woodworking, fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors, especially eagles. He held the Missouri state title for skeet shooting. Jerry also was a past Missouri state chair for I-CAR, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair. He was a life member of V.F.W. Post 7147 in Cuba, Mo. Jerry loved, more than anything, spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Homan; one daughter, Sherri Goltz and husband Randy, O'Fallon; two grandchildren, Casey and Katy Goltz; one sister, Marie Dierking and husband Karl, Rockford, Ill.; many other family members and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Marie Trampe, and Frank Homan.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with the Rev. Dr. Mark Hoehner officiating.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the or .
The Homan family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020