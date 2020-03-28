|
Frank Paul Shasserre Jr., 94, Cuba, Mo., passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in St. James.
Frank was born June 28, 1925, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Frank Peter Shasserre and wife Helen Marie, nee Meyer. Frank married Georgetta Kamler Oct. 10, 1945, in Cuba, Mo., and to this union four children were born. During World War II, Frank served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was a charter member of American Legion Post 522 and charter member of the D.A.V. Chapter 65. Frank continued his support of fellow veterans by being an active member of both organizations. Frank moved to Cuba, Mo., at the age of 5, and went on to establish the Shasserre Turkey Farm with his father. He made a lifelong career working his family farm. Serving his community, Frank was a 4-H community and project leader for more than 30 years with the Lone Star 4-H Club. Through 4-H, he and his wife influenced the lives of many youth in the area. Frank and Georgetta's marriage was strong for over 67 years, until her passing in 2013. Frank enjoyed spending time and making memories with his family, fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking and being in the outdoors. He was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his devoted wife; loving son, Tom; parents; parents-in-law, Joseph and Ida Kamler; brother, Robert Shasserre; sister-in-law, Marie, and brother-in-law, Willard Klouzek; brother-in-law, Curtis, and sister-in-law, Reba Kamler; brother-in-law, Melvin, and sister-in-law Barbara Kamler; brother-in-law, John, and sister-in-law, Lillian Kamler; brother-in-law, Doris Spurgeon; nephews, Greg Klouzek and Jerry Shasserre; and niece, Karen Sue Kamler.
He is survived by his three remaining children, Paul (Debbie) Shasserre, Cuba, Mo., Sharon (Russell) Bell, Durham, N.C., and Michelle (Matt) Hughes, St. Clair; daughter-in-law, Marsha Shasserre, Chamois; sister-in-law, Frances (Hugh) McNary, Union; sisters-in-law, Helen Shasserre, Steelville, Dee Kamler, Webb City, Grace Kamler and Noma Kamler, both of Cuba, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hutson Funeral Home, Cuba, Mo.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 28, 2020