Franklin R. Edwards
A funeral service for Franklin "Frank" Ray Edwards, 74, Leslie, formerly of Lonedell, was held Friday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Entombment followed the service at Midlawn Memorial Gardens Good Shepherd Mausoleum in Union.
Visitation also was Friday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Mr. Edwards passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Elizabeth Edwards, Leslie; five children, Franklin Jay Edwards, St. Clair, Bonita Lynn Edwards, Sullivan, Marolyn Elizabeth Pinnell and husband Adam, Leslie, Christine Marie Cable and husband Jon, and Sean Edwards and wife Katie, all of Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
