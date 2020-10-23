A funeral service for Franklin "Frank" Ray Edwards, 74, Leslie, formerly of Lonedell, was held Friday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Entombment followed the service at Midlawn Memorial Gardens Good Shepherd Mausoleum in Union.

Visitation also was Friday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Edwards passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Elizabeth Edwards, Leslie; five children, Franklin Jay Edwards, St. Clair, Bonita Lynn Edwards, Sullivan, Marolyn Elizabeth Pinnell and husband Adam, Leslie, Christine Marie Cable and husband Jon, and Sean Edwards and wife Katie, all of Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



