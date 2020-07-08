Fred John Dueker Jr. was born to Fred J. Dueker Sr. and wife Selma, nee Gutzler, Nov.19, 1928, in Centralia, Ill. Fred was the eldest of eight children born to Fred Sr. and Selma. He entered into peace and joy with Jesus at his home in Marshfield, Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 91 years, 7 months, and 17 days.



Fred was a floor layer and businessman from when he was a teenager (when he began working for his father) until his retirement in 1985. Even after his retirement, he never quit working with his hands making furniture and carving items. (Less than a year ago his daughter, Sally, caught him standing on top of a ladder fixing an outdoor light fixture!) He also would inspect the floor tiling and carpets wherever he went^wanting to make sure the work was done correctly! He truly was a professional when it came to his work and his hobbies.



Fred was baptized as an infant at Trinity Lutheran Church in Centralia, Ill., and he never lost his faith in our Triune God: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. At the time he entered into his eternal rest, he was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marshfield.



Fred married his high school sweetheart, Elsie Mae, nee Goedde, June 12, 1948, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Pine Lawn, and their union was blessed with four children, Jacqueline, Pam, Selma "Sally," and Fred III "Buz." Elsie and Fred loved taking their children camping with other relatives and friends. They spent Elsie's later years living between Florida and Missouri. Their marriage lasted until her death, March 8, 1996. Fred was married twice more, each time outliving his spouse. He was married to Geraldine "Geri," nee Kurth, Ahlbrecht, from August 1996 until her death in April 1999, and to Geraldine "Gerry," nee Hoelscher, Straatmann, from November 2000 until her death in July 2019. With both Geraldines, Fred spent time between the Rio Grande Valley in Texas and Franklin County.



Fred loved being involved with the Senior Center in Union, and then with the one in Marshfield, after moving there in August 2019. He was a frequent participant in the Union Senior Games, and helped organize and run them for many years. He was a friend to so many people everywhere he went.



He is survived by his daughters, Pam (Alfred) Hohenstreet, and Sally (the Rev. Robert) Knapp; his son, Fred J. (Jeanie) Dueker III; stepsons, Gerard (Sue) Straatmann, Gary (Terri) Straatmann, and Dale (Diann) Straatmann; six grandchildren, Bryan (Niki) Sparks, James (Pam) Favier, Alexa (Jim) Beckmann, Amanda Watts, Austin (Candas) Sterling and Elsie "Ellie" (Jared Anderson) Dueker; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Helen) Dueker; one sister, Carol (Charles "Chick") Chambliss; three sisters-in-law, Ina Dueker, Myrna Dueker and Carole Morrison; along with many step-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Fred was preceded in death by his three wives; his brothers, Douglas, John "Jack," Duane and Russell; his sister, Selma "Suzanne" Kline; his brother-in-law, Richard Kline; and his daughter, Jacqueline Suzanne Sparks.



The memorial service for Fred is tentatively planned for Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Clair, (1500 S. Outer Road). Fred's son-in-law, the Rev. Robert Knapp, will have the honor of officiating at his beloved father-in-law's service.



Interment will follow at the columbarium outside Holy Trinity immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1500 S. Outer Road, St. Clair, MO 63077, or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 609 N. Locust St., Marshfield, MO 65706.



Arrangements are in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Marshfield.





