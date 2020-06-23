Or Copy this URL to Share

No services will be held for Fred Recsnik, 76, Union, formerly of St. Louis.

Mr. Recsnik died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Recsnik, Union; two sons, Steven Recsnik and wife Rebecca, Union, and Kevin Recsnik, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



