|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Frederick Henry "Fred" Mantels, 89, Villa Ridge, was held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Mantels died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae Mantels, nee Herbst, Villa Ridge; one son, Lynde Mantels, Villa Ridge; one daughter, Cherri Burke and husband Rick, Bourbon; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 3, 2019