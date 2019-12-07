|
Frederick Henry "Fred" Mantels, 89, Villa Ridge, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Fred was born March 31, 1930, in Union, to Eugene Mantels and wife Birdie, nee Lynde. Fred grew up in Union, and graduated from Union High School in 1948. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, from Aug. 30, 1951, until he was honorably discharged Sept. 5, 1955. He attained the rank of airman first class during his time of service. Fred was united in holy matrimony to Anna Mae Herbst July 7, 1953, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Villa Ridge, and the couple made their home in Villa Ridge. The marriage was blessed with five children.
Fred enjoyed a successful career as a heavy equipment operating engineer. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 513 and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Fred enjoyed hunting, reading and spending time with his beloved wife, children and grandchildren.
Fred is survived by his wife; one son, Lynde Mantels, Villa Ridge; one daughter, Cherri Burke and husband Rick, Bourbon; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by three sons, Leo, Mitchell and William Mantels; his parents; two brothers, Red and Mike Mantels; and one sister, Barbara Whitehead.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Villa Ridge, with the Rev. Timothy Foy officiating.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Fred to .
The Mantels family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 7, 2019