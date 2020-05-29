Or Copy this URL to Share

A private burial for Frederick J. Hodgson, 95, Washington will be at St. Peters United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington, at a later date.

Mr. Hodgson died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Michigan.

He is survived by two sons, Richard Hodgson, MD and wife Jayne Courts Hodgson, MD, Caledonia, Mich., and John Hodgson and wife Blythe Jeffers, Atlanta, Ga.; other relatives and many friends.



