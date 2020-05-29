Frederick J. Hodgson
A private burial for Frederick J. Hodgson, 95, Washington will be at St. Peters United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington, at a later date.
Mr. Hodgson died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Michigan.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Hodgson, MD and wife Jayne Courts Hodgson, MD, Caledonia, Mich., and John Hodgson and wife Blythe Jeffers, Atlanta, Ga.; other relatives and many friends.

Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2020.
