Frederick J. Hodgson, 95, Washington, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.



Fred was in a nursing home in Michigan, near his eldest son, Richard, since the passing of his wife, Marion in February 2016. He was born March 19, 1925, to the late Henry Herman and Amy Amelia, nee Olsson, Hodgson, in Turtle Creek, Pa. Fred learned he had poor eyesight when he was rejected by the Army Aircorp on the eve of World War II. He ended up enlisting in the Navy as a SeaBee (Construction Battalion), and helped build Tinian, the largest aerodrome in the world. This base served as the launching point for the nuclear attacks on Japan that ended the war. Following the war, Fred avoided the quonset huts being set up on college campuses to accommodate massive numbers of returning veterans taking advantage of the GI Bill. He instead apprenticed as a pattern maker for four years, sculpting precise full-size models of car bodies and parts out of mahogany. He then attended Michigan State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.



Fred managed the McQuay-Norris/SKF Foundry in Washington, from 1972 until his retirement as its president in 1985. Fred was an active leader in Washington, serving on the advisory boards of St. Francis Hospital and hth companies, and as a board member of Hazel, Inc. He spent his career as a foundry man with Eaton Corporation, first in Vassar, Mich., and subsequently in Washington. This Eaton facility was subsequently sold to SKF, where Fred finished his career. In retirement, he put his pattern making skills back to work, creating exceptional duck decoys and other wood carvings, including a bull commissioned for the late Ernie Hazel and a falcon commissioned for Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons. (See the Nov 5, 2004, Washington Missourian article.)



As a teenager, Fred's paper routes paid for a Model A Ford for $30. The car was cared for by his sisters and their boyfriends as he went off to war. Fred was an avid golfer, caddying as a young man, and recording four holes-in-one in his lifetime. Fred will be remembered for his gentle soul, his patience, the high expectations he set for himself and those around him, and his deep-seated sense of right and wrong.



Fred was preceded in death by his brothers, Pearson, Hank, Voigt and George, and his sisters, Ruth, Miriam, Jean and Shirley.



He is survived by two sons, Richard Hodgson, M.D. (wife Jayne Courts Hodgson, M.D.), Caledonia, Mich., and John Hodgson (wife Blythe Jeffers), Atlanta, Ga. Fred also is survived by three grandchildren, David, Kimberly and Michael, and two great-granddaughters, Pauline and Everly, daughters of Michael and Emily Hodgson. He also will be missed by his "February Family" at the 5 Palms in Clearwater, Fla., where Fred and Marion spent 35 years of Februaries enjoying an active tennis scene and an escape from Missouri winters.



A private burial at St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington, will occur at a future date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store