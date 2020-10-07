Dec. 12, 1937 - Aug. 24, 2020 -
Frederick Marion Leicht Sr. peacefully passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
He was born Dec. 12, 1937, in St. Louis, to Marion and Ruth Leicht. Over the course of his life, Fred earned three degrees while also working as a mechanical engineer in the aviation and oil and gas industries. He graduated from Union High School in 1956; then earned an Associates of Arts degree from South Texas Junior College; and earned two Bachelors of Science degrees from the University of Houston, the first in psychology and the second in mechanical engineering. Listed among his many achievements was working on the F-4 Phantom aircraft and contributing to the design of the Apollo and Gemini space capsules, alongside John Glenn while employed by McDonnell Aircraft,?not that he knew who Mr. Glenn was at the time. Afterward, Fred relocated with his family to Houston, Texas, where he was employed at WKM, Hydril and Cameron Iron Works. He transferred to Leeds, England, for two years while working for Cameron. He was a gifted engineer and inventor and had multiple patents for offshore oil rig valves and equipment. He also taught computer languages at night for Houston Community College. Dedicated to providing for his family, he did not retire until 2002.
A devout Catholic, he often volunteered for the church and served as a lector, cantor and an extraordinary minister for the sick. At home, he enjoyed tinkering in the garage, camping, fishing, writing poetry, drawing, making home movies, playing chess, and telling extremely bad "Dad jokes." His sense of humor, no matter how painful, will be missed.
Fred leaves behind his wife of 59 years, J. Kay Leicht; three daughters, Stina Leicht and husband Dane Caruthers, Catherine and husband David Blankenship, and Celina and husband Don Wisdom; one son, Fred Jr. and wife Calley; and his sister, Barbara Leicht Dubbs. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Kaitlyn VanHook and Ethan Van Gorkom, a host of other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ann Leicht Huesgen; and his brother, Larry Leicht.
A memorial Mass will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, College Station, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required. A communion service, officiated by the Rev. Mark Bozada, will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church near Villa Ridge, Friday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. A burial service, officiated by Deacon Brian Knight and Deacon Harvey Dubbs, will follow in the church cemetery, where Fred will be laid to rest next to his youngest sister.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude?Children's Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements are in care of Graceful Memorial Chapel, Houston, Texas.