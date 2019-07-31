|
Frederick Michael Struckhoff, 67, Augusta, passed away July 25, 2019, in Washington. Mr. Struckhoff, son of the late Frederick Struckhoff and wife Bertha, nee Roetheli, was born Feb. 25, 1952, in Washington. He received his education from Missouri University. On March 4, 1989, he was united in marriage to Linda Hase at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington. Mike had a love for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was employed, until his retirement, as the Regional Director for the Department of Natural Resources in St. Louis.
Among his survivors are his wife, Linda Struckhoff, Augusta; three children, Shawn Struckhoff and wife Nicole, Kristin Struckhoff and fiance Scott Brown, and Justin L. Rost all of Washington; five brothers, Roscoe Ferkel, Buell, Ted Struckhoff, Augusta, Jerry Struckhoff and wife Marie, Marthasville, Roger Struckhoff and Leslie Edwards, Augusta, and Wayne Struckhoff, Augusta; his sister, Susan Allen and husband Mike, Cocoa, Fla.; grandchildren, Bailey Struckhoff, Justin R., Sam, and Brendon Rost; in-laws, Denise Blevins, Lake St. Louis, and Stanley Hase and wife Jonell, O'Fallon; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
Mr. Struckhoff was preceded in death by his parents and his uncle and aunt, Herbert and Monica Struckhoff.
A memorial Mass was held Monday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent Church in Dutzow.
A visitation was held Monday, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Interment was in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Augusta.
Memorial donations may be given to the Immaculate Conception Church in Augusta.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home,Washington.
Published in The Missourian on July 31, 2019