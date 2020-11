Or Copy this URL to Share

A graveside service for Garland Isgriggs, 84, St. Clair, will be held at a later date at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Mr. Isgriggs passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

He is survived by one son, David Isgriggs and wife Liz, Imperial; and two daughters, Garlene Gross and husband Paul, Sullivan, and Roxanna Anderson, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store