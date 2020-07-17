A funeral service for Garrett Benjamin Kennedy, 28, St. Clair, will be Sunday, July 19, at 4 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

A private committal will be at a later date.

Visitation will be Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Kennedy died Sunday, July 12, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Mia, Annabelle, Matthew and Kamdyn Kennedy, all of St. Clair; his parents, Jessica Ivie and husband Jason, Brad Wideman, and Brian Kennedy, all of St. Clair; his grandparents, Linda Henderson, Mary Wideman, Sue Bolte and husband Robert, Robert Zack and wife Norma, Jackie Johnson, all of St. Clair, and Red Ivie and wife Karen, Bourbon; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



