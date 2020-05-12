Home

Garry E. Perkins

Garry E. Perkins Obituary
A visitation for Garry E. Perkins, 73, Puxico, formerly of Washington, will be Thursday, May 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
A private interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington, at a later date.
Mr. Perkins died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by one son, Timothy Perkins; Puxico; one daughter, Michelle Perkins, Puxico; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 12, 2020
