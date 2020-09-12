Gary D. Wilmesher, 72, California, Mo., formerly of Union, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Capital Region Medical Center, Jefferson City.
Gary was born June 24, 1948, in Washington, the son of Victor and Agnes Wilmesher, both of whom preceded him in death. In 1966, Gary graduated from Union High School. He married Beverly Rowden Aug. 16, 1969, in Union. Gary graduated from the University of Missouri, Rolla, with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked at Maytag Company in Newton, Iowa, and later in Jefferson City until 1999. After Maytag, Gary started BNG Petfood Distributors. Gary enjoyed coaching baseball and basketball youth teams, fishing, farming, hunting and going to the Twenty Club. He never missed a St. Louis Cardinals game.
Gary is survived by his wife of the home; son, Nick, California, Mo., two sisters, Barbara Danz (Bob), Union, and Judy Belter (Tom), Texas state; three sisters-in-law, Marge Manhart (Charles), Norma Hanneken (Carl), and Leola Rowden; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held at Windmill Ridge Funeral Service, California, Mo., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Funeral services were held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Rev. Russell Cobb officiating.
Interment followed at Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
or the Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund.
