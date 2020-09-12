1/1
Gary D. Wilmesher
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary D. Wilmesher, 72, California, Mo., formerly of Union, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Capital Region Medical Center, Jefferson City.

Gary was born June 24, 1948, in Washington, the son of Victor and Agnes Wilmesher, both of whom preceded him in death. In 1966, Gary graduated from Union High School. He married Beverly Rowden Aug. 16, 1969, in Union. Gary graduated from the University of Missouri, Rolla, with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked at Maytag Company in Newton, Iowa, and later in Jefferson City until 1999. After Maytag, Gary started BNG Petfood Distributors. Gary enjoyed coaching baseball and basketball youth teams, fishing, farming, hunting and going to the Twenty Club. He never missed a St. Louis Cardinals game.

Gary is survived by his wife of the home; son, Nick, California, Mo., two sisters, Barbara Danz (Bob), Union, and Judy Belter (Tom), Texas state; three sisters-in-law, Marge Manhart (Charles), Norma Hanneken (Carl), and Leola Rowden; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at Windmill Ridge Funeral Service, California, Mo., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Funeral services were held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Rev. Russell Cobb officiating.

Interment followed at Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to The Muscular Dystrophy Association or the Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund.

Online messages to the family may be contributed at www.windmillridgefuneralservice.com.

The family was served by Windmill Ridge Funeral Service, California, Mo.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Windmill Ridge Funeral Service
600 Pinto Lane
California, MO 65018
573-796-3896
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Windmill Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved