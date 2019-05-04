Gary E. Moyer, 61, Washington, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his home.



Gary, son of the late Edward Moyer and wife Gloria (Palmer) Moyer was born Nov. 2, 1957, in Nuremberg, Germany.



He worked for All Pro Supply in Washington for more than 20 years. Gary was very active in life. He was a member of the Union Moose Lodge, a parishioner of The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge and a member of the United States Bowling Congress.



He enjoyed sitting around the campfire, hunting, fishing, playing golf and paintball. Those who knew Gary well also knew that he was an avid bowler. Most of all, Gary loved his family.



Gary is survived by his girlfriend, Kristen Zeiser, Union; one daughter, Felicia Carpenter and husband Damian, Lonedell; three brothers, Thomas Lillie and wife Crystal, Villa Ridge, Kenny Moyer, Union, and Randy Moyer, Gerald; five sisters, Debbie Williams and husband Terry, Union, Cindy Thurman and husband Blake, High Ridge, Robin Murray and husband Mark, Michele Crow and husband Tim, all of Union, and Dina Powell and husband Tony, Pacific; two goddaughters, Jessica Crews and husband Tyler, and Samantha Suermann, all of Washington; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Gloria Moyer, and one brother-in-law, Jeff Suermann.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with a funeral service at 7 p.m.



Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.



Memorial donations are preferred to the family of Gary Moyer.



Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on May 4, 2019