Gary Frank Frueh, 55, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Washington.
Gary was born Feb. 24, 1964, in Washington, the son of Frank Arthur Frueh and wife Dorothy Louise, nee Birkmann. As a young man, he was united in marriage and blessed to have two daughters. In 2010, he began sharing his life with Estelle Dow.
Gary was a Christian and member of St. John United Church of Christ in St. Clair. He was currently employed as a truck driver for Dynamic Transit Company in Granite City, Ill., having been with the company for two years. He previously was employed by Daimler Chrysler Corporation, Fenton, for 15 years, and was a past member of United Auto Workers Local 110, St. Louis. Gary loved hot rod cars and was an avid fan of NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed working outdoors and eating out at restaurants. What meant most to him was time spent with his family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.
Gary is survived by his life companion, Estelle Dow, St. Clair; his daughters, Alysha Dunham and husband Devin, St. Clair, and Kelsey Frueh, Washington; his parents, Frank and Dorothy Frueh, Washington; two grandchildren, Dakota Record and Skylar Dunham, both of St. Clair; one brother, Kenny Frueh, Union; two sisters, Dinah McGallagher and husband Wally, Alabama state, and Darla Madden and husband Larry, Carlton, Ore.; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. John United Church of Christ, 920 E. Gravois, St. Clair, MO 63077, followed by a memorial service at noon, with the Rev. Laura Mignerone officiating.
The family of Gary Frank Frueh is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 21, 2019