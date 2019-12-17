Home

Gary Frueh Obituary
A memorial service for Gary Frueh, 55, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Dec. 21, at noon at St. John United Church of Christ, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Frueh died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
He is survived by his life companion, Estelle Dow, St. Clair; two daughters, Alysha Dunham and husband Devin, St. Clair, and Kelsey Frueh, Washington; his parents, Frank and Dorothy Frueh, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 17, 2019
