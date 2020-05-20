|
Gary James Speakes, 62, Belleville, Ill., born Jan. 24, 1958, in Washington, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, Ill.
Gary worked in HVAC and carpentry, and retired from MoDOT. After that retirement, he joined the local union and continued his career in HVAC, carpentry and apartment maintenance. He was a NASCAR fan and an avid hunter and fisherman. At one time, Gary held the record for the largest rainbow trout caught at Bennett Springs. Gary, along with his wife, Rita, was a member of the Dupo-East Carondelet Lions Club.
People always say that they married their soul mate, their better half, their other half to make them whole. Gary and his wife, Rita, were born exactly three days apart, the same year. They loved weekend road trips and finding new places to visit.
He was preceded in death by a son, Brian S. Speakes.
Surviving are his wife, M. Rita, nee Vance, Speakes; a son, James R. Speakes, St. Clair; his parents, Charles and Virginia, nee Phillips, Speakes, Pacific; a spiritual son, Collin L. Cramer, Belleville, Ill.; a brother, Michael (Amy) Speakes, Robertsville; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and his fur babies.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Lakewood Park Cemetery, Affton.
Arrangements are in care of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, Ill.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020