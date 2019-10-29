|
A visitation for Gary Krekel, 80, Union, will be Monday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will be for family only.
Mr. Krekel died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Krekel, nee Dupas, Union; one son, Greg Krekel, Union: three daughters, Kim Krekel and Toni Phelps and husband Mike, all of Union, and Beth Downey and husband Denis, Kansas City; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 29, 2019