Gary L. Cook Sr.
1943 - 2020
Gary Lee Cook Sr., 77, St. Clair, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Ill.

He was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Mine la Motte, to the late George and Iva Erdella (Wampler) Cook. Gary also was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Jacqueline (Nations) Cook, and siblings, Carl Cook, Sandy Gravett, Georgia Parker and Janet Long.

Gary is survived by six children, Colleen "Connie" Owens, Gary Cook Jr. and wife Dolly, Vance Pruett and wife Kristal, Michael Pruett and wife Jerri, Scott Pruett and wife Lisa, and Stacey Anderson and husband Scott; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Darrell (John) Wampler, Deloris (Ben) Jones and Myra (Terry) Thomas.

Visitation was held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home, Desloge, Friday, Sept. 18, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Michael Barton officiating. Interment followed at Doe Roe Memorial Cemetery, Doe Run.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Center.

Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

The Cook family was served by C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home, Desloge.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 PM
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
SEP
18
Service
02:00 PM
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desolge, MO 63601
573-431-2686
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020
You will be missed
Tabitha Parker-Bell
Family
September 18, 2020
Good bye Uncle Gary you will be missed. I wished I could of seen ya one last time.
Frederick Long jr
Family
September 17, 2020
Connie, I am so very sorry for the loss of your dad especially so close to losing your mom. So much sadness so close together. I always loved your stories about your dad and Gus. I am here for you always just call me. Anytime day or night. Praying for your family throughout this very sad time. I love you girl.
Gayle Weber
Friend
September 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. God Bless and give you peace!
Jerry Brouhard
Friend
September 17, 2020
So sorry for another loss in this wonderful family. May God wrap his loving arms around each of you and grant you peace.
Carolyn St.Gemme Dunham
Family
September 17, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the Cook and Pruett family. One memory that stands out with Gary is a float trip. We were on a raft with several others, Gary and I at the back, water moving pretty fast, we came upon a tree with a low branch, we looked at each other and realized we couldn't get under the low branch, so we drew our weapons, the paddles and tried to over power the tree branch, needless to say, the tree won and we went right in the water. We laughed and laughed. RIP Gary, I know you are with Jackie.
Kimberly James
Friend
September 17, 2020
You will forever be loved no matter where you are
Jasimen Licht
Family
September 17, 2020
RIP ol' boy. Prayers for all of the family.
September 17, 2020
Grandpa, so many memories fill my mind. From Delaware down to the Smokies to your front porch and every place in between. My fondest memory is the twinkle you always had in your eye when you’d say hello grandson.
Zack Williams
Grandchild
September 17, 2020
You will forever be in my heart uncle Gary!
Belinda Gwinner
Family
September 16, 2020
I love you so much daddy doo.
Connie Owens
Daughter
September 16, 2020
So many wonderful and fun memories.....thank you for being in our lives and touching our souls with your laugh. So much fun Gary, we miss you and love you. If there is kool-aid in your shirt pocket....it was me.❤
Sherry Yocom
Friend
September 16, 2020
My Dear Brother In Law.. You Was The Best Guy I Ever New...Thank You For Everthing You Did For Beverly The Boys and Myself.... Rest In Peace... Love Ya Michael Waters....God Bless....
Michael Waters
Family
