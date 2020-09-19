My sincere sympathy to the Cook and Pruett family. One memory that stands out with Gary is a float trip. We were on a raft with several others, Gary and I at the back, water moving pretty fast, we came upon a tree with a low branch, we looked at each other and realized we couldn't get under the low branch, so we drew our weapons, the paddles and tried to over power the tree branch, needless to say, the tree won and we went right in the water. We laughed and laughed. RIP Gary, I know you are with Jackie.

Kimberly James

Friend