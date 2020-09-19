Gary Lee Cook Sr., 77, St. Clair, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Ill.
He was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Mine la Motte, to the late George and Iva Erdella (Wampler) Cook. Gary also was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Jacqueline (Nations) Cook, and siblings, Carl Cook, Sandy Gravett, Georgia Parker and Janet Long.
Gary is survived by six children, Colleen "Connie" Owens, Gary Cook Jr. and wife Dolly, Vance Pruett and wife Kristal, Michael Pruett and wife Jerri, Scott Pruett and wife Lisa, and Stacey Anderson and husband Scott; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Darrell (John) Wampler, Deloris (Ben) Jones and Myra (Terry) Thomas.
Visitation was held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home, Desloge, Friday, Sept. 18, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Michael Barton officiating. Interment followed at Doe Roe Memorial Cemetery, Doe Run.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Center.
Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com
.
The Cook family was served by C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home, Desloge.