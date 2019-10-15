|
|
|
A funeral service for Gary L. McPherson, 70, Villa Ridge, was held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at Pacific Baptist Church.
Interment was in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Catawissa.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Mr. McPherson died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
He is survived by two brothers, Richard McPherson and wife Elaine, Imperial, and James McPherson, Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 15, 2019