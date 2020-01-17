Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Juergens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary M. Juergens

Send Flowers
Gary M. Juergens Obituary
A memorial service for Gary Matthew Juergens, 58, will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Mr. Juergens died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Juergens; one daughter, Alexandra Link and husband Charles III; four stepdaughters, Jorda Brice, Kendall Green, Heather Jacobson and husband Andrew, and Rebecca Beam and husband Grady; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -