A memorial service for Gary Matthew Juergens, 58, will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Mr. Juergens died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Juergens; one daughter, Alexandra Link and husband Charles III; four stepdaughters, Jorda Brice, Kendall Green, Heather Jacobson and husband Andrew, and Rebecca Beam and husband Grady; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 17, 2020