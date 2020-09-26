Gary Richard Degen, 72, peacefully passed away at his home Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, ending his yearlong battle with glioblastoma.
Gary was born in Washington in 1948 and grew up enjoying small-town life, playing baseball at the ball diamond with friends daily and loving the St. Louis Cardinals. He attended Washington High School and reconnected with many friends at his 50-year high school reunion in 2016. He graduated from the University of Missouri and began working as a CPA in Oklahoma. After obtaining his MBA, he started a lifelong career in banking and was a CFO for banks in Missouri, Oklahoma, California and Kansas. Gary was a hard-working, disciplined employee and a mentor to many who worked with him. He worked long hours but still made time to be involved in his family's lives.
Everyone knew about Gary's devotion to the Missouri Tigers. He faithfully wore his MIZZOU attire at football games, at home or traveling around the world. Gary always enjoyed hearing MIZ from a fellow fan.
Although he loved his MU Tigers, he adored his four children and eight grandchildren. He coached his children through life in sports, their education and their careers. After he retired, Gary became the No. 1 counselor at "Nonna Camp," a name he coined in a yearly Christmas letter. The grandchildren would come over to spend the day with Nonna and Grandpa. Gary could be seen chasing the little ones around the pool table, playing games, giving coaching tips, feeding bottles to babies and "noonoos" to the rest of the campers. Gary cherished that special time with his grandchildren. His example of resiliency and what you can do with a positive attitude will leave a lasting legacy for his children and grandchildren.
Gary and Christine were blessed with 43 years of marriage. They were each other's best friend and were so alike in how they lived their lives. After raising their children, they enjoyed traveling and reconnecting with friends.
Gary is survived by his wife, Christine Degen; children, Sarah Reeves (Blake), Geoffrey Degen (Ashley), Michael Degen (Molly) and Rachel Converse (Richard); grandchildren, Charlotte and Burke Reeves, Alexander and Savannah Degen, Nellie and Oscar Degen, and Cora and Clark Converse; and sister, Sharon Schleinat.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Irene Degen.
Services will be Friday, Oct. 2, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, Leawood, Kan. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at 10:30 a.m. A private burial will follow Mass.
Masks and social distancing are required.
For those who prefer to attend Mass virtually, a link can be found at www.cureofars.com/funeral
. The service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. CST.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Head for the Cure, a foundation for brain cancer research, www.headforthecure.org/foundation/memorials/dick-degen,
or KC Hospice and Palliative Care, www.kchospice.org
.